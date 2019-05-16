Lack of skill-set hindering AI adoption in APAC: Survey

While most business leaders in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region understand the importance of adopting artificial intelligence (AI), an overwhelming majority of them face challenges in finding the right skill-sets and talent for AI, said a new survey.

Coupled with the lack of continuous learning programmes, the challenge to upskill existing employees also ranks high as a challenge among enterprises, said the study by technology research firm Hammerkopf.

On the benefits realised from AI adoption, 80 per cent of the respondents cited improved business efficiencies, while 70 per cent indicated greater customer engagement and customer experience insights, contributing to improved business services and products.

“The adoption of artificial intelligence is reshaping the way enterprises operate in Asia Pacific, and more specifically, on how they engage with their target markets and consumers therein,” Namagiri Anand, Managing Partner, Hammerkopf, said in a statement.

“The lack of thought leadership, risk-taking, and siloed organizational structure, coupled with the lack of resources, and the right infrastructure prohibits AI adoption,” added Namagiri.

Enterprises looking at embracing AI face operational challenges, whether it be in breaking organizational silos (59 per cent), or in identifying the right predictive analytics platforms (55 per cent), and identifying the right technology partners (49 per cent), the study said.

The study involved around 300 C-level executives including business and IT leaders.

