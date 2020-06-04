Newgen unveils AI and ML based document classification service

Express Computer


Newgen Software has announced that it has launched an enhanced version of its document classification service for enabling the high-volume document-handling environment. The newly launched – Intelligent Document Classifier 1.0 allows users to gain hidden insights by classifying documents, based on structural features and/or textual features. It uses the new-age technologies, machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), to enable layout- and content-based document classification.

Organisations can leverage the solution to automatically classify various documents such as sales/purchase orders, enrolment and claim forms, legal documents, mailroom documents, contracts, correspondences, and others. This ensures that important information is easily available thereby eliminating risks and costs associated with manual document management.

“Our new document classification service allows businesses to process volumes of unstructured data and uncover hidden insights. It is powered with AI and ML for better compliance, smarter decision making, improved efficiency, and enhanced customer experience,” said Diwakar Nigam, MD and Chairman, Newgen Software.


