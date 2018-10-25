PNB Metlife launches customer service app, Khushi

PNB MetLife, one of the top 10 private life insurance companies in India, launched “khUshi”, a customer service app, powered with Artificial Intelligence (AI). The app is available on android phones and is designed to facilitate seamless customized service experience for policyholders. The app named ‘khUshi’ meaning ‘happiness’ signifies PNB MetLife’s underlying motto to create ‘happy experiences’ for customers. With ‘khUshi’ customers will be provided with assistance for their insurance related queries 24×7, anytime, anywhere.

PNB MetLife aims to develop disruptive technology in order to differentiate their business from their competitors and provide a personalized experience. With ‘khUshi PNB MetLife takes a step forward in its efforts to provide superior customer experience through the adoption of newer technologies that are proactive, predictive and preemptive.

‘khUshi’ is built in collaboration with MetLife’s innovation center – Lumen Lab in Singapore and PNB MetLife in India. The app is designed to be a one-stop shop for insurance related information like:

Policy features,

Premium due details,

Fund value & portfolio details,

Download receipts and statements,

Update contact & KYC details and

Set important reminders.

‘khUshi’ has the ability to understand customer intent and provide tailored responses to the users. khUshi can interact with customers via text and speech both. When requested, the app can also locate the nearest PNB MetLife branch, arrange a call back from call center representatives, fix an appointment with an advisor and much more.

Unveiling the app, Ashish Srivastava, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer, PNB MetLife said, “AI is a big opportunity in today’s fast changing economy. With ‘KhUshi’ our app

powered with AI we are focusing on delivering enhanced customer experience. We will continue our digitization efforts and explore innovative platforms as traditional ways of selling insurance and servicing customers evolve. “

Samrat Das, Chief Information Officer, PNB MetLife said “Due to customers changing needs and information consumption patterns, we have launched “khUshi.” India also has a prominent new breed of customers, consisting of millennials, who are digital natives. The app will play a role of an assistant to users by providing solutions to their queries on the go. The app is designed in such a way that it requires minimum bandwidth. khUshi is a conversational app that allows you to have personalized interactions with regards to your policy. “

Vijaya, Nene, Director Operations and Services, PNB MetLife said,” At PNB MetLife one of our values is to “put the customer first” and keeping this at the core of our service framework, we are committed to enhance the end-to-end service experience. As a step towards this we are pleased to launch khUshi a platform that will empower customers and result in positive engagement with the company. We feel it is important to service customers at their convenience and with khUshi we have made the experience a whole lot smarter.”

‘khUshi’ is the latest addition to PNB MetLife’s technology led innovative customer solutions. In December 2016, we launched conVRse, an award winning and pioneering virtual reality service platform that has been well received by our customers. This was intended to ensure customers experience enhanced service quality, through an immersive and personalized experience. Launched in the same year as conVRse, eBranch is PNB MetLife’s paperless digital platform that enables real time transfer of information. This enables increasing productivity of sales force and enhancing customer experience, launched. Going forward PNB MetLife would like to upgrade khUshi to include other languages and IOS devices.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]