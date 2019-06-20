Proptech firm Square Yards launches AI enabled enterprise technology solution, Edge

India’s leading proptech firm Square Yards announced that it has launched an Artificial Intelligence enabled enterprise technology solution, called “Edge”, to empower the sales and distribution functions of other real estate entities like developers and large brokerage houses, in India and selected international markets.

The full stack solution gives enterprises access to Square Yards’ proprietary tools and automated workflows for their sales, marketing, transactions, mortgage and post sales service functions.

As a technology company reinventing the real estate and mortgage spaces, Square Yards deploys some of the smartest tech tools that are built in-house by the brightest minds across its engineering, product, and technology divisions.

After assimilating real world experiences along with the trials and tribulations of running India’s largest residential real estate platform (with an annual revenue of $43mn and a Gross Transactional Value of nearly $1 Billion), the leading proptech start-up’s tech has evolved into a world class platform that pairs agents with technology to make any sales led organization more productive and efficient. Incorporating many of the industry’s best practices in this SaaS based offering, Square Yards is finally making its tech’s power available for any sales led organisation to harness, in their scale up path.

Explaining the rationale behind this offering, Tanuj Shori, Founder & CEO, Square Yards said “Licensing our battlefield tested tech to enterprises provides us with an opportunity to gain a strong foothold within our principals’ ecosystem. The goal is to equip them with best in class technology, help improve their sales velocity and make them more productive and efficient. It also helps us build an additional recurring revenue source beyond our core businesses of real estate distribution and mortgages. As we speak today, our tech is being implemented at some of the country’s finest real estate organizations. We foresee at-least 100 such implementations by the end of this financial year.”

As a product, Edge is much more than a traditional CRM because it seamlessly links all the dots in the entire lifecycle of a sale, starting from lead generation and going beyond final closure and mortgage facilitation; something that most other CRMs do not.

To make complex sales processes easy, Edge employs a series of pre-built real estate workflows, powerful dashboards and a white labelled mobile app to provide full visibility and control of an enterprise’s sales and marketing operations.

Its AI enabled engine anticipates best win probabilities and uses sophisticated Machine Learning algorithms for lead assignments, re-assignments, lead quality scoring and automated follow ups by considering a multitude of inputs such as customer demographics, their relationship history and related contextual information parameters.

Edge also includes modules for complete digitization of workflows for site operations, online inventory booking engines and digital mortgage applications, which are integrated with central credit bureaus, identity and income verification services.

