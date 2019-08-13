Rezo.AI launches ‘Email Automation’

Rezo.AI, an AI-driven platform disrupting the customer services segment in India with its pioneering technology has announced its key product offering – Email Automation. Leveraging the benefits of email, Rezo.AI’s Conversational AI engine is helping brands build personalised relationships with customers without the need for human intervention.

For years, brands have been engaging with customers through email. In order to make the most out of the powerful tool, there is a need to automate repetitive functions. Banking upon the machine learning algorithms that Rezo.AI has built over the past 2 years, it is able to easily transform the customer experience by automating workflows and providing real-time assistance to customers.

Today, customer demands seamless services across all channels based on their real-time behaviors and interactions with the brand. They expect to have personalized, frictionless, on-demand and data-driven experience helping them to make a better decision. Rezo.AI helps brands with AI automated responses to engage with customers. It has successfully enabled pre-sales as well as post-sales queries over email for multiple enterprises, by handling up to 90% of conversational traffic with personalised responses.

Commenting on the same, Rashi Gupta (PhD), Co-founder & Chief Data Scientist at Rezo.AI says, “Customer experience (CX) is taking center-stage in an era where superior products and services alone are no longer sufficient to attract and retain customers. Therefore, integrating emerging technologies to automate the ways in which an enterprise interacts with its customers has become a necessity. With Rezo.AI’s email automation solution, brands will be able to understand their customers at a deeper level, and predict what they really want, helping them craft relevant campaigns and product experiences at an effective cost.”

India is witnessing a significant digital and technological transformation hence, changing the way customers perceive and interact with organizations. Rezo.AI enables businesses to respond to these changes quickly and use emerging technologies to transform their business operations. Recently, a first in the industry, Rezo.AI also introduced WhatsApp Automation that is currently being leveraged by various brands including CarDekho.

