Best paid jobs in Tech

Technology-related job roles in India are among some of the most promising for job seekers. Data from Indeed, a job site, reveals that the below job roles in technology have grown consistently in the past five years (February 2014 to February 2019). Technology job roles increased by an overall 8% between February 2014 and February 2019.

The last year alone (February 2018 to February 2019) saw technology job roles grow by 31%, while job searches for these roles during the same period increased by 8%. Deep diving into how promising careers in tech may be, here are some of the best-paid jobs in the tech field:



Data Warehouse Architect: If building strategy-driven solutions to address business issues is your forte, this job as a data warehouse architect is for you. The median annual salary for this job title is INR 15,00,000 and goes up to a salary of INR 25,00,000 per annum. The job comes with the responsibility of designing and developing high-performance scalable database models.



Senior Technical Lead: As a senior technical lead, expertise in designing and building software products in collaboration with the sales and design verticals is most sought after. With the skills to analyze user requirements to ensure customer satisfaction, an employee can look to earn a median annual salary of INR 12,00,000 going up to INR 25,00,000 per annum.

Analytics Manager: With the capabilities to work with large and complex data sets to evaluate, recommend, and support the implementation of business strategies, the role of an analytics manager has a median annual salary of INR 11,50,000 with an upper limit of INR 24,00,000 per annum. The role entails the development of statistical learning models for data analysis.

Technical Project Manager: A Technical Project Manager is responsible for leading assigned projects, and overseeing each project’s life cycle from conception to completion, with an emphasis on technical soundness and resource efficiency. If these skills are honed, a Technical Project Manager earns a median annual salary of INR 10,00,000. This amount can go up to INR 24,00,000 per annum.

Lead Developer: If establishing and implementing new or revised application systems and software programs is your main game, a career as a Lead Developer can fetch you a median annual salary of INR 10,00,000, going up to INR 24,00,000 per annum.

