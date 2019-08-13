Tech Mahindra to enable digital transformation for Aakash Educational Services

Tech Mahindra has announced a tie-up with, Aakash Educational Services (AESL) to manage digitisation of its IT operations including infrastructure, data centre and applications. As part of the three-year contract, Tech Mahindra will provide support to AESL’s digital transformation journey by implementing a comprehensive automation model for digital support and maintenance.

Sujit Baksi, President, Corporate Affairs & Business Head APAC, Tech Mahindra, said, “Education plays a definitive role in nurturing skills that will define the workforce of the future. With quality coaching and techniques, Aakash Educational Services has been a pioneer in the country’s education sector. We are delighted to be partnering with them to accelerate their digital transformation. Tech Mahindra’s proven expertise and wide array of digital solutions and offerings with help Aakash deliver superior connected experiences to its students.”

The digital transformation journey at AESL involves redesigning of traditional processes to support business functions and website revamp. This will be accompanied by automation of the entire customer interaction journey including purchase and course specific registration that will be enabled by an e-commerce platform at the backend. Further, a mobile application for students will be offered to provide all the information pertaining to their attendance, fees, course, etc.

Aakash Chaudhry, Co-Promoter & CEO, AESL and Founder & Trustee of Plaksha University, said, “In this fast-changing world, we are putting our best foot forward by investing heavily in technology, so that we constantly improve our offerings for students and increase efficiencies. AESL’s digital transformation will be triggered with the implementation of digital-enabled solutions, right from automation of student journey touch-points. This will take user experience to the next level. The option of online payment gateways will be another significant convenience for our users. AESL’s website will also be undergoing complete overhaul with latest digital solutions offered by Tech Mahindra.”

