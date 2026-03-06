Seagate delivers industry’s highest capacity hard drives with next-generation Mozaic 4+

As technology innovation accelerates both data creation and value, the need for scalable, efficient, high-performance storage solutions has never been greater. Seagate Technology announced its next-generation Mozaic 4+ platform, the industry’s only heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR)–based storage platform deployed at-scale, is now qualified and in production with two leading hyperscale cloud providers. Supporting capacities up to 44TB, these qualifications reflect production-scale deployments in hyperscale environments.

With additional customer qualifications under way, Seagate is delivering on its roadmap to scale from today’s 4+TB per-disk toward a future 10TB per-disk – enabling hard drive capacities of up to 100TB. The platform incorporates a next-generation suspension architecture and an enhanced system-on-a-chip that enables precise recording at higher densities while maintaining enterprise-class reliability. Each platform generation allows continued gains in capacity without requiring disruptive architectural shifts.

“Data has become one of the most valuable assets for enterprises, fuelling business insights, enhancing productivity, and enabling competitive advantage. As the foundation of modern data centre infrastructure, data storage solutions are essential to manage ever-increasing data volumes and maximize returns on investments in today’s AI driven-world,” said Dave Mosley, Seagate’s chair and chief executive officer. “Seagate’s HAMR-based Mozaic products deliver the scale, performance, and efficiency customers need to unlock the full potential of their data.”

With a majority of the world’s largest cloud storage providers already qualified on Seagate’s Mozaic platform, this milestone underscores the platform’s critical role in data center infrastructure.

Production‑Scale HAMR with vertically integrated photonics

Seagate’s custom-designed and manufactured laser technology reflects years of investment in nanophotonic engineering of critical components used in HAMR recording. This vertically integrated, in-house innovation strengthens both design and control over yield, reliability and supply chain resilience, all of which are essential as unprecedented growth in data pushes storage demand beyond historical levels. Vertical integration also shortens qualification timelines and supports predictable manufacturing economics.

How Mozaic 4+ addresses data centre infrastructure challenges

Artificial intelligence depends on the ability to retain and access massive volumes of training data, historical archives and AI-generated content – including increasingly large video and other multimodal outputs. Hyperscalers rely on mass-capacity hard drives to economically store, manage and reactivate the exponentially growing data pools that enable trustworthy AI workloads.

The incremental increases in per-disk capacity delivered by Mozaic 4+ enable high-capacity, cost-efficient storage that scales without increasing infrastructure footprint or energy consumption – strengthening the economic foundation of AI at scale. The platform advances capacity per-rack and per-watt, improving data centre efficiency, lowering total cost of ownership and enabling organizations to preserve and reactivate data over time, sustainably.

In a one-exabyte deployment, Mozaic improves infrastructure efficiency by approximately 47 percent compared to standard 30TB deployments, reducing required data centre footprint by about 100 square feet and lowering annual energy consumption by roughly 0.8 million kilowatt-hours. At AI scale, these efficiencies compound into meaningful economic advantage.

“As AI models have evolved and GenAI-powered applications have expanded their capabilities and reach, it’s become abundantly clear that the need for massive amounts of data—both real and synthetically generated—are essential to keep AI advancements moving ahead,” said Bob O’Donnell, President of TECHnalysis Research. “Whether for large-scale model training or sophisticated fine-tuning, companies who build and use these AI models have found that high-capacity hard drive innovations like HAMR have become critical to quality and speed of their outputs.”