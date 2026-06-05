Rewiring wealth: Inside Neo’s real-time, AI-led financial architecture

In an exclusive interaction with Express Computer, Riyaz Ladiwala, Chief Operating Officer at Neo Wealth and Asset Management, explains how technology is redefining wealth management—from data chaos to real-time intelligence.

India’s wealth management industry is at an inflection point. What was once a relationship-driven business, anchored in trust and product distribution, is being fundamentally reshaped by digital disruption, data complexity, and a new generation of investors who expect far more than periodic portfolio updates.

In an exclusive interaction with Express Computer, Riyaz Ladiwala offers a window into how this transformation is unfolding—not as an incremental shift, but as a ground-up rearchitecture of the financial enterprise.

At Neo Wealth and Asset Management, the premise is simple but ambitious: technology is no longer a support function. It is the business.

The end of the old wealth model

For decades, wealth management in India operated on a familiar template—advisors built relationships, recommended products, and relied on periodic reporting cycles to track performance. That model is rapidly becoming obsolete.

“The industry is moving from being relationship-led and product-centric to becoming digital, insight-driven, and highly personalized,” says Ladiwala.

This shift is being driven by a new kind of investor—digitally native, financially aware, and increasingly younger. Where wealth was once concentrated among individuals in their late 50s or 60s, today’s clients are often in their 30s, having created or inherited wealth in a digital-first economy.

Their expectations are shaped not by traditional financial services, but by the seamless experiences they encounter across platforms—from e-commerce to digital banking.

From monthly reporting to real-time intelligence

One of the most profound changes underway is in the role of finance itself.

In legacy environments, financial reporting was retrospective. Monthly closes, delayed insights, and fragmented visibility were the norm. Neo is deliberately breaking away from that model.

“We don’t want to wait till the end of the month to understand where we stand. We want that visibility every single day,” Ladiwala explains.

This shift is not merely about speed—it is about decision-making. In a business with multiple verticals—wealth management, asset management, and treasury operations—delayed visibility is a strategic handicap.

To address this, Neo has invested in a modern financial architecture powered by platforms like Oracle Fusion ERP, enabling integrated reporting, real-time consolidation, and intelligent automation.

Finance, in this model, evolves into a continuously active function—one that informs strategy, rather than just recording outcomes.

Solving the industry’s hardest problem: Data fragmentation

While front-end innovation often dominates the narrative around digital transformation, the real complexity in wealth management lies deeper—in data.

Unlike mutual funds, where structured data flows through standardized channels, alternative investments such as AIFs and PMS products present a far more fragmented landscape.

“There is no single source of data. We work with multiple manufacturers, each with different reporting formats,” says Ladiwala.

This is where AI is playing a transformative role.

Neo is using AI to ingest data from disparate sources, normalize it into a consistent format, and make it usable across systems. What was once a manual and error-prone process is now becoming automated and scalable.

This backend transformation, though largely invisible to clients, is critical. It enables consistent reporting, improves operational efficiency, and lays the foundation for deeper insights.

Engineering for scale before it arrives

Neo’s growth ambitions add another layer of complexity. With expansion into digital broking and the mass affluent segment, the firm is preparing for significant scale.

This is not just about onboarding more customers—it is about ensuring that the entire enterprise stack can handle scale without breaking.

From digital onboarding and risk management to backend infrastructure, every layer must be resilient and future-ready.

Ladiwala emphasizes that the focus is on building systems that can support tens of thousands of new customers every month—without compromising performance or experience.

AI moves to the core

In many financial institutions, AI remains experimental. At Neo, it is becoming foundational.

From data processing and reporting to insights and personalization, AI is being embedded across the enterprise.

“There’s a lot we are building,” Ladiwala notes, pointing to upcoming innovations, particularly in the broking platform. While details remain under wraps, the direction is clear—AI will define the next phase of growth.

A new blueprint for wealth management

What Neo represents is not just a fast-growing firm, but a new blueprint for the industry.

It reflects a broader shift—where technology is core, data is unified, insights are real-time, and scalability is engineered from day one.

In this model, the distinction between a financial institution and a technology company begins to blur.

As India’s wealth management industry evolves, competitive advantage will increasingly be defined by technological depth.

Neo’s journey highlights a simple but powerful idea: the future will belong to firms that can combine financial expertise with digital intelligence.

Or, as this transformation suggests, those that can think like technology companies—while operating in one of the most complex financial environments.