SLCM’s process management system ‘AgriReach’s’ AI QC module gets NABL accreditation

Sohan Lal Commodity Management (SLCM), one of India’s leading comprehensive service provider in the global post-harvest space for agricultural commodities, has received the coveted accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing & Calibration Laboratories (NABL) for its ground-breaking AI ML QC application which falls under its Patented Process Management system “Agri Reach”. This is the first time in the history of NABL that a Mobile App has received a NABL Certification.

The Agri Reach app puts the power of recent scientific advancements in agriculture into the hands of regular smartphone users. People in rural India are making the most of this application’s advantages. In just two months since its launch, it has been utilized to inspect 21.59 lakh metric tons of crops at 303 locations in 17 states.

Using this AI ML QC module smartphone application to conduct a quality check of agricultural products is as simple as taking a picture. A simple click and submission through the app will analyze the image for a variety of quality metrics. The user will then receive a quality report that details the photographic evidence’s evaluation on specifications like damaged, shrunken, shriveled or immature grains, foreign matter and a host of other physical parameters like height, length, grid, colour and pattern of the commodity. Results are automatically compared with pre-fed data in the back-end system, which updates itself on a regular basis utilizing a combination of technologies including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) with Python programming language.

Commenting on the NABL accreditation, Mr. Sandeep Sabharwal, Group CEO, SLCM said, “We had the vision for ‘phygitalizing’ (physical + digital infrastructure) the warehouse management system over a decade ago. With a dedicated team of professionals, SLCM created ‘Agri Reach’ – a system that enables effective warehousing solutions agnostic of infrastructure, geography, and crops. We are the only company in the Indian agriculture sector that has registered a technology patent in the Agri-Logistics (warehousing) segment to date which spans 75 years post-Independence and now I am proud to state that we have reaffirmed our leadership status by being again the first and only company in this space to get the coveted NABL accreditation for an Application which will transform the way Agri industry assays the Quality of its Commodities.”

In addition to this, SLCM recently added new proprietary solutions to its product line under the ‘Agri Reach’ umbrella, such as ‘Agri Suraksha,’ which enables REAL TIME remote audio visual monitoring of storage facilities that are holding commodities, regardless of whether the commodities are kept inside a Godown or out in the open. Also, according to a study conducted by FICCI, India’s oldest and largest top business association the “Agri Reach” framework of services implemented in warehouses has contributed to reducing post-harvest losses to a mere 0.5% from a normally accepted loss of 10%