Navigating the Evolving Cybersecurity Channel Partner Landscape

Show Me the Value: Understanding the Security Channel Landscape

From storefronts and online box pushers to consultants and outsourcers, the channel partner landscape for cybersecurity continues to evolve. In this episode of ThreatTalk, guest Amit Singh, the Technical Director for Australian/New Zealand cybersecurity company 3columns, helps us break down the partner landscape, understand how to identify relationships that can uplift our security profile, and share tips on how to qualify potential partners for the greatest chance at success.

Bob Hansmann, Sr. Product Marketing Manager, Infoblox

Bob Hansmann has been in security for over three decades addressing everything from insider threats to advanced multi-vector, zero-day attacks. Over his career, he has helped many of today’s leading security vendors pioneer and introduce many new technologies as a developer, architect, product manager, and marketer. He currently heads a family with three generations of CTOs, developers, and security analysts, so he sometimes finds it hard to differentiate work from family time.