Express Computer

Home  »  Artificial Intelligence AI  »  Synechron launches “Synechron Nexus Plus” AI accelerators program to propel corporate growth

Synechron launches “Synechron Nexus Plus” AI accelerators program to propel corporate growth

Artificial Intelligence AIGenerative AINews
By Express Computer
0 7

Synechron, a leading global digital transformation consulting firm focused on financial services and technology organizations, announces the launch of its Synechron Nexus Plus Accelerators Program. This features five AI-led solutions engineered to tackle some of the most pressing business and operational challenges faced by corporates today, ensuring significant advancements in capital raising, corporate development, and public ownership.

The new set of Synechron Nexus Plus Accelerators solutions program includes:

Earnings Analyzer leverages AI and generative AI (GenAI) to deliver clarity in market sentiment analysis. It leverages publicly available information – with the flexibility to add paid data sources – analyzing text and speech, sentiment scoring, sector-specific sentiment tracking, and enhanced visualisation.

Company Filings accelerator is an AI-backed platform designed to help corporates prepare key company filings related to investor relations and corporate development. It eliminates information inconsistencies and reduces the burden of manual preparation and investigation.

Credit Memo Generation accelerator comprehensively evaluates a borrower’s financial health and creditworthiness, helping financial institutions to make informed decisions when approving loans. Leveraging GenAI, the solution automates data ingestion to improve credit memo generation.

Legal Agreement Wizard is GenAI-powered, and it significantly increases the productivity and operational efficiency of legal professionals involved in the deal-making process, generating key insights for faster document review and better-informed decision-making.
LLM (Large Language Model) Sandbox is a framework for transforming local knowledge into conversational AI use cases, and a platform through which clients can manage, track, compare, and analyze multiple instances of domain-specific language models – fostering innovation and agility in AI applications.

The Synechron Nexus Plus suite is their 13th Accelerators Program, all of which aim to reflect the company’s commitment to client-driven progress and operational excellence. With over a decade of AI expertise and an impressive tally of numerous prestigious industry awards in the innovation space, Synechron consistently demonstrates its dedication to transforming business processes through intelligent automation and advanced technology.

Faisal Husain, Synechron’s Co-founder and CEO, said of the launch of the Synechron Nexus Plus Accelerators Program, “This initiative directly addresses the specific needs of our clients, enhancing efficiency and positioning them for market leadership. With Synechron Nexus Plus, we’re equipped to support our clients in the next stages of their growth and our continued client-first mentality ensures that our work drives real value.”

Sandeep Kumar, Head of FinLabs, added, “We’re constantly working on new ways to contribute to our clients’ success, helping them meet their current needs as well as anticipate future uses of AI. We’re dedicated to driving adoption of AI and providing building blocks to our clients in their innovation journey.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image