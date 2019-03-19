Tech Mahindra trains 70% of IT workforce digital and future skills

As a step forward in its mission to transform into a digital organisation with a future-ready workforce, Tech Mahindra has reskilled and upskilled nearly 70 per cent of its IT workforce in digital and future skills. The company’s recent partnership with FutureSkills, an initiative by Nasscom, powered by Edcast, a leading Silicon Valley organisation for personalised learning has fueled the company’s upskilling drive in key digital future-skilling initiatives.

As part of its TechMNxt charter, Tech Mahindra is investing heavily in reskilling its employees in digital and next generation technologies like blockchain, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, and automation, and 5G. Tech Mahindra has reskilled employees through a four-tier internal training programme and partnerships with online education partners like Pluralsight, edX.org and FutureSkills.

In line with the industry demand for digital services, the technologies range from robotic process automation (RPA), AI, Internet of Things (IoT), cybersecurity, blockchain, virtual reality (VR), social and mobile, big data analytics and cloud computing.

Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Growth, Tech Mahindra, said, “We, at Tech Mahindra believe that successful digital transformation lies in disrupting one’s own business before others do. As part of our TechMNxt charter, we are investing heavily in reskilling employees in next generation technologies. Our partnership with Nasscom has majorly aided this digital transformation journey aimed at reskilling associates in the organisation, to make them digital savvy. In the near future, we are targeting at least 50 per cent revenue share from digital businesses while continuing our growth trajectory of around 30 per cent year-on-year.”

Tech Mahindra also has a blockchain CoE that encourages its employees to develop solutions leveraging blockchain. Additionally, the organisation is also investing in internal programmes like RIDE to accelerate skilling on next generation roles. The programme is run in self-learning mode, leveraging various partnerships and is aligned closely with skilling demands.

Amit Aggarwal, VP & CEO, IT – ITeS Sector Skill Council, Nasscom, said, “We are pleased that our partnership with Tech Mahindra is enabling a future skills ready work force. As technology permeates through various industries, capacity building and skill development of our workforce will play a crucial role in driving economic competitiveness in the future. Companies today are prepared for the next wave of growth as reskilling, AI, automation, blockchain, and digital solutions emerge as the future drivers of the industry. Also, with greater impetus by the government for new age technologies, it is imperative that we equip the industry workforce to deal with futuristic technologies to drive innovation and spearhead the broad structural transformation of the economy.”

Tech Mahindra has also collaborated with various academia and universities across the globe such as the University of Berkeley, University of Suffolk, University of Sydney and a newly established Center of Excellence’ (COE) in Canada.

