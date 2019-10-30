Telangana to declare 2020 as year of AI, says KT Rama Rao

The Telangana government would be declaring 2020 as the year of Artificial Intelligence (AI), to promote its use in various sectors including agriculture and healthcare. Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao announced this during a meeting with Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh at Pragathi Bhavan here, an official release said.

Rao said the state government would be hosting a series of events throughout the year, centered around the AI theme.

“Telangana government is continuing to attract investors from marquee companies which are setting up their R&D and technology development centers in emerging technologies such as IoT, AI, machine learning, cyber security, and blockchain,” the release quoted the minister as saying.

“Telangana state government is happy to collaborate with Nasscom in bridging the skill gap in these emerging tech sectors,” he said.

Debjani Ghosh said Nasscom would be delighted to collaborate with the Telangana government in launching AI applications in various sectors and also creating an ecosystem for startups to implement these AI applications.

Ghosh said the IT industry body is proactively preparing a list of new job roles getting created in the emerging technology space and would also be interested in partnering with the Telangana government on the open data initiative and also in skilling youngsters in data sciences.

Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Director – Emerging Technologies Rama Devi, and Director Digital Media Dileep Konatham were present in the meeting.

