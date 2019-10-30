Kaustav Ghosh, Vice Chairman – ADN Group of Companies | TechSenate

Key Highlights:

1. Collaboration between India and Bangladesh include – ICT sector, Manufacturing, Engineering, Healthcare, Education and Tourism

2. ADN is one of the System Integration group of companies in Bangladesh

3. We are collaborating with partners in India to offer solutions in Bangladesh and vice-versa.

4. ADN digital is a new initiative offering marketing services.

5. With time we look forward to more meaningful engagement in collaboration with both the countries.

