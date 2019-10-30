Express Computer
Home  »  Videos  »  Technology Senate  »  Meghdut Roy Chowdhury, Director, Global Operations, Techno India Group | TechSenate

Meghdut Roy Chowdhury, Director, Global Operations, Techno India Group | TechSenate

VideoTechnology SenateVideos
By Express Computer
0 1

Key Highlights:

1. India and Bangladesh need to collaborate in order to solve various issues

2. There will be no use of technology, if social and climate challenges aren’t addressed

3. Technology can be utilised to boost the efficiency of problem-solving

4. Techno India University and Daffodil University in Bangladesh have entered into a collaboration


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.