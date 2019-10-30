Express Computer
Panel Discussion on How enterprises are increasing investments in digital innovation | TechSenate

Key Highlights:

1. Digital transformation is imperative for the modern era

2. Garnering customer trust with digital transformation is important.

3. Technology should enable a customer-centric approach

4. Digital transformation should touch our lives

5. Digital transformation is not a destination, it’s a journey.

6. For the next generation customers- IoT, AI, ML, Cybersecurity is very important

7. A lot of technology efforts are happening to enhance customer and vendor experience


