Panel Discussion on How enterprises are increasing investments in digital innovation | TechSenate
Key Highlights:
1. Digital transformation is imperative for the modern era
2. Garnering customer trust with digital transformation is important.
3. Technology should enable a customer-centric approach
4. Digital transformation should touch our lives
5. Digital transformation is not a destination, it’s a journey.
6. For the next generation customers- IoT, AI, ML, Cybersecurity is very important
7. A lot of technology efforts are happening to enhance customer and vendor experience
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]