Shrikrishna Dikshit, Partner – Cyber Security & IT Governance, Mazars India | TechSenate

Key Highlights:

1. History of cybercrime: AFrench telegram system was hacked, according to Cyber Security Ventures

2. Security is often left behind in digital transformation strategies

3. Organisations must think from an attacker’s perspective in order to protect critical digital assets

4. It’s important to protect OT as much as IT

5. Four roles of a CISO: Strategist, guardian, advisor, and technologist

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]