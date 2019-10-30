Express Computer
Dr. Rajeev Papneja, Chief Growth Officer, ESDS Software Solution | TechSenate

Key Highlights:

1. The need today to become digital is important as the customers today are digitally savvy

2. The aim should be clear as to what we are trying to achieve with digital transformation

3. It is important to figure out the business value a company is trying to deliver.

4. Digital transformation requires challenging the status quo.

5. Although the cost of technology is decreasing, it’s maturity is increasing


