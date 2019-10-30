Special Address: Piyush Chowhan, SVP & CIO, Arvind Lifestyle Brand | TechSenate

Key Highlights:

1. Digital Transformation hype started about a decade ago, but there have been many casualties in the last one year

2. Organisations use only four percent of the total data generated

3. It is crucial to understand the economics of Digital from industry perspectives

4. Organisations must realise that ‘digitisation’ not sufficient for digital transformation

5. ‘Digitalisation’ is essential to drive digital transformation

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]