Keynote Address: Debashis Sen, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, IT Department, Government of West Bengal | TechSenate

Key Highlights:

1. In a smart city area, New Town, WiFi is laid for 10.5 kms originating from the airport.

2. Property Tax Saathi is an online platform introduced by govt of WB where property owners can fill complex online forms assisted by young tech professionals

3. New Town is the first city to get the gold rating from IGPC

4. LoRa network is being used to operate LED Street lights.

5. Plans to build co-living spaces along with co-working spaces


