Various Myths And Facts Concerning AI

Read Article

By Gairika Mitra, Tech enthusiast

Artificial Intelligence or AI has been designed in order to perform a narrow task, like that of facial recognition, self-driving cars, or internet searches much easier. Most researchers state that the long term goal of AI must be to create general AI that would be helping in outperforming tasks by humans at nearly every task that is cognitive.

Experts also state that AI has been programmed to do something beneficial, in a more relevant and competitive manner. They also state that the quest for strong AI would lead to ultimately succeeding in the long term.

Here are the top myths about AI, and facts that debunk them.

Myth 1: Superintelligence by 2100 is inevitable

Fact: Likely to happen in decades, experts don’t know yet

Myth 2: AI has a possibility to turn evil with time

Fact: AI would turn competent with goals with due course of time

Myth 3: Robots are a major cause of concern

Fact: The major concern is misaligned intelligence, as AI only functions on an internet connection

Myth 4: Machines can’t have goals

Fact: Even a missile that’s heart-seeking has a goal

Myth 5: There is a lot of time for a super intelligence to arrive. Possibly years

Fact: Not that much time, yet efforts must be made to keep it safe

As a whole, Artificial Intelligence or AI holds great promises with immense benefits. The economy can benefit the evolution of work. Mostly, robots and AI would be helping people performing their tasks better, certainly not by taking up their jobs.

Technologies like facial recognition, pattern identification and digital content analysis have a huge potential in the market. For society, AI enhances users’ lifestyle choices by using several algorithms that are useful in providing targeted information. This would be leading AI to handle all mundane tasks, like that of data entry, and answering emails.

Is The Future Fearsome?

At a time when most people are afraid of becoming self-aware that AI might wipe out humanity, this is actually far from true. Over the years, there have been movies that portrayed the use of AI like The Terminator, Robot, and Ex-Machina that have all talked positively about how can AI beneficial in the upcoming years.

It’s not a secret that Artificial Intelligence would be becoming more competent, not evil, and its goals would be vastly different from that of humans. While some state that the threat is real, there are several safeguards that could prevent an AI apocalypse from happening.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]