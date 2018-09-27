fbpx
Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Adobe, Microsoft and SAP announce Open Data Initiative

The core focus of the Open Data Initiative is to eliminate data silos and enable a single view of the customer, helping companies to better govern their data and support privacy and security initiatives

Big Data / AnalyticsNews
By IANS
7

In an effort to empower companies to derive more value from their data and deliver better customer experiences, Adobe, Microsoft and SAP have introduced the Open Data Initiative (ODI). Announced at the “Microsoft Ignite” conference, the initiative will enhance data exchange between the applications and platforms offered by the three companies.

“Together with Adobe and SAP, we are taking a first, critical step to helping companies achieve a level of customer and business understanding that has never before been possible. Organisations everywhere have a massive opportunity to build AI-powered digital feedback loops for predictive power, automated workflows and, ultimately, improved business outcomes,” said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Companies around the world use software and services from Adobe, Microsoft and SAP to run product development, operations, finance, marketing, sales, human resources and more.

The core focus of the Open Data Initiative is to eliminate data silos and enable a single view of the customer, helping companies to better govern their data and support privacy and security initiatives.

“Adobe, Microsoft and SAP are partnering to reimagine the customer experience management category. Together, we will give enterprises the ability to harness and action massive volumes of customer data to deliver personalised, real-time customer experiences at scale,” said Shantanu Narayen, CEO, Adobe.

According to Bill McDermott, CEO of SAP, the three companies understand that the customer experience is no longer a sales management conversation.

“With the open data initiative, we will help businesses run with a true single view of the customer,” said McDermott.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Advertisement

IANS
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author
Comments

Advertisement

Join Our Newsletter Today!

Stay updated with all latest updates from the world of Business Technology, get exclusive invites to our upcoming events & much more.
*Terms and conditions apply.
Subscribe Now!
SUBSCRIBE NOW
We respect your privacy.
close-link