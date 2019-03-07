Gujarat Government to use video analytics to monitor crowds and traffic congestion

Orange Business Services has been chosen by the Government of Gujarat to install and manage state-of-the-art public safety and security infrastructure as part of the visionary “Safe and Secure Gujarat” initiative. The project has been commissioned to improve the security of the state by implementing surveillance and intelligent traffic management system to reduce crime and traffic violations.

Counted among one of India’s largest smart city projects, the initiative will be executed in two phases. The first phase will cover 40 cities and further expand to cover all 120 cities across the state. Under the first phase, Orange along with nodal agency Gujarat Informatics Limited (GIL) will be responsible for the development of a robust system for 34 command and control centers, and one Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in the capital. The scope includes implementation, operations and management for five years.

Speaking about the project, Bala Mahadevan, CEO, Orange Business Services, India said, “Orange has always been at the forefront of deploying smart city infrastructure and providing support on projects regarding IoT, data collection, transport, storage, and analysis, guaranteeing a high level of security. Safety and security is a reflection of holistic growth, and we are proud to be collaborating with Government of Gujarat on this vital critical infrastructure project, which will ultimately lead to a smarter, safer, and more prosperous Gujarat.”

Supported by the computing infrastructure, storage, network, applications, and IT security at the state command control centers; the solution will include high-end IP surveillance cameras running on video management system equipped with video analytics, auto number plate recognition (ANPR), traffic signal violation and speed detection systems.

Using advanced analytics software and hardware solutions, Orange will develop a common platform for a holistic city view that will provide unified public safety services, coordinating security response units, city police, and medical dispatch.

The advanced command and control center will be set up to receive video feeds from more than 6,300 IP cameras over a future-proof wireless network. It will run sophisticated video analytics to monitor crowds and traffic congestion, detect incidents of theft, observe suspicious people or objects, and trigger automated alarms in emergency situations. The Surveillance solution powered by Orange will also be rolled out to ensure safety and surveillance for the “Statue of Unity”.

Based on the superior results on surveillance and ANPR, Orange was chosen via a competitive selection process. With the use of advanced computing and analytics techniques, the company set the highest benchmark by achieving detection and accuracy over the competition.

