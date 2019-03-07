Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

NELCO gets in-flight, maritime connectivity licence

News
By PTI
13

Tatanet Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nelco Limited, said it has recently obtained in-flight, maritime connectivity licence from Department of Telecommunications, a move that can improve business productivity for the airlines and shipping companies. “The IFMC license will make it possible to have uninterrupted access to voice, data and video services while also travelling on aircrafts, sailing vessels, cruise liners etc in India, using satellite technology,” Nelco Limited (NELCO) said in a statement.

This can help bring operational efficiencies to improve business productivity for the airlines and shipping companies, which were not so evolved until now, it added.

“Internet and voice communication while sailing or flying within Indian waters and airspace are important needs but not fulfilled so far due to regulatory restrictions,” NELCO Managing Director and CEO P J Nath said.

The license for IFMC services (in-flight and maritime connectivity) by DoT will now make it possible for people to access high quality broadband internet services and make voice calls while flying in Indian airspace and sailing in Indian waters, in the same manner that they do while at home or office, Nath added.

“We are ready to serve the broadband internet requirements for Aero & Maritime segments and are in active discussions with some potential customers to offer these services soon,” Nath said.

The Tata Group company said, it has an advanced ground infrastructure and satellite coverage over India and currently serves the business-critical needs of various users like ATMs, petrol pumps, bank branches, off-shore rigs for oil and gas exploration among others.

The company is in dialogue with Department of Space (DoS) & ISRO to further augment its satellite infrastructure as required, to offer high quality IFMC services, the statement said. During the nine months ending December, 2018, the consolidated revenue of NELCO was Rs 139.50 crore.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

PTI
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author
Comments

Advertisement

Join Our Newsletter Today!

Stay updated with all latest updates from the world of Business Technology, get exclusive invites to our upcoming events & much more.
*Terms and conditions apply.
Subscribe Now!
SUBSCRIBE NOW
We respect your privacy.
close-link

  IT Salary Trends India

    Download this free report e-Book and learn:
1. IT salary structures in India
2. Transformation in IT Industry
3. Skills in Demand
4. CIO/CTO Salaries
DOWNLOAD YOUR FREE COPY
Powered by Convert Plus
Close