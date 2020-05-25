Express Computer


OPPO partners with IEEE on 5G, big data

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has announced its strategic partnership with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) to enhance academic exchanges and collaborate in standard creation in fields such as 5G, artificial intelligence as well as big data.

“Facing the tremendous opportunities in the 5G era, OPPO has proposed the vision of ‘Intelligent connection.’ We will not only continue to invest in smartphones, but will also delve into scientific research in communication, hardware, and computer science,” Levin Liu, OPPO Vice President and Head of OPPO Research Institute, said in a statement.

With this recognition and collaboration, the smartphone maker is looking to accelerate its pace of innovation to benefit users around the world.

IEEE is a technical professional organization, with more than 400,000 members in over 160 countries.

According to the company, it has an authoritative position in the fields of aerospace systems, computers, communications, bioengineering, electrics, consumer electronics with its various highly-cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities.

“We are honored to partner with IEEE. We believe that through this partnership we will be able to apply more cutting-edge technologies to our products and services sooner and bring a better technological experience to consumers around the world,” Liu added.


