According to latest data from job site, Indeed, Mumbai, previously a leading city for cryptocurrency-related jobs, has slipped in terms of the number of job openings available in comparison to March 2018. While Bengaluru remains in the lead for those seeking job opportunities in cryptocareers, with a concentration of 34% of all the cryptocurrency job postings in India, Pune has now taken the second spot, with 8% of all postings from the city. It is followed by Hyderabad, Noida and Gurgaon, making up the top five destinations for cryptocareers in India.

Even as demand is now lower in Mumbai, cities like Ahmedabad and Thiruvananthapuram, which did not feature on the list previously, now rank among the top ten. While northern markets see consistent demand, the numbers still do not compare to the southern counterparts.

Commenting on the subject, Venkata Machavarapu, Head of Engineering, India and Site Director at Indeed India, said, “Given the enormous scope of blockchain technology, cryptocareers offer newer avenues to explore, provided one has the requisite skills. Demand for such skilled professionals has been steadily on the rise, as observed in 2018, with technology hubs such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad continuing to create the maximum number of opportunities. However, cities like Pune and Ahmedabad are now contributing a relatively larger share of openings in the sector. With the total market capitalization of crypto estimated at USD$211 billion, the future for jobs in the sector looks very positive.”

Given that blockchain technology did not see institutional adoption in a traditional manner, the sector is now booming with new, unconventional possibilities. As government bodies work to regularize cryptocurrency in India, there are sure to be new possibilities of growth for the sector in India in the future.

