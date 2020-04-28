Bitcoin for me is like poetry: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

Read Article

Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey who has made absolutely no secret of his love for cyrptocurrency over the years says Bitcoin for him is like poetry.

Praising The Bitcoin whitepaper that was published in 2008 by Satoshi Nakamoto (a name used by the presumed pseudonymous person or the group who developed bitcoin) that outlines what Bitcoin is and how it works, Dorsey said he sees ample opportunity for Bitcoin to bring about a sea change in the world.

The Bitcoin whitepaper is “one of the most seminal works of computer science in the last 20-30 years. Bitcoin is like poetry,” he said during an Artificial Intelligence (AI) podcast with MIT research scientist Lex Fridman via The Daily Hodl.

“I think it was smart not to do it anonymous, not to do it as a real identity, but to do it as a pseudonym because I think it builds tangibility and a little bit of empathy that this was a human or a set of humans behind it. There’s this natural identity that I can imagine,” explained Dorsey.

Does Bitcoin has the potential to become the major currency of the world and redefine how money works?

“Definitely, but I think the bigger ramification is how it affects how society works. I think there are many positive ramifications outside of just money. Money is a foundational layer that enables so much more,” Dorsey replied.

Twitter is also considering a feature that would allow users to tip one another – in Bitcoins.

The Information reported recently that the micro-blogging platform is working on implementing a new payment feature to let people send money to each other.

It is not yet clear whether the Twitter tipping feature would integrate with Dorsey”s other company, Square, which is a financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company based in San Francisco.

According to the Twitter CEO, Bitcoin will one day be the currency of the internet and his company Square integrating cryptocurrency payments.

Dorsey has also hired Bitcoin developers for his payments company.

“I think as we get a more durable, resilient, and global standard, we [will] see a lot more innovation everywhere,” he said during the podcast late last week.

