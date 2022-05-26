Express Computer


Gather Network to expand its footprint in India

Gather Network, a Dubai based Web3 and blockchain content monetization platform known has announced its expansion plan for  Indian operations with the launch of the first commercial establishment in Gurugram. Gather’s innovative solution has been the tool for many international businesses (Shoof Max Streaming Platform, Bad Crypto Podcast, Synrgise, Bookstr,  Bold.Tv) to generate revenue without relying solely on digital advertisements, and now the company aims to step into India’s tech scene.

Having their own blockchain and token the platform will also enable support, consultancy servicing and proprietary tooling for various businesses such as, DeFi protocols, blockchain gaming and decentralized apps across the wide reaches of the country along with enterprises that look to transition into blockchain space With its first ever India office opening in Gurgaon, the following platform will empower transparency as well as an ad-free monetisation culture that will help build, configure, and create strong content loyalty with an enhanced user experience. India has now become a converged digital communications market and will be able to access the various cloud native solutions of Gather Network capitalizing on IoT, multi decentralized models and networks to build on their digital journey for engaging experiences of the global audiences.

Speaking on the occasion Reggie Raghav Jerath, CEO and Founder, Gather  Network shares, “ The primary goal of Gather has always been to fix the internet’s broken business model. With our new operations opening in Gurgaon, we look forward to connecting with Indian tech talent who can help empower Gather’s mission to spread and connect with various creative businesses in other parts of India as well. Thereby, to generate alternate revenue streams and provide monetisation solutions to existing digital advertising routes, Gather hopes to help contribute a better economic solution catered to the emerging digital ecosystem.”

