Arvind Ltd deploys QR-based System eradicates inefficiencies, allowing teams to scan codes, instantly access order specifications

Arvind Ltd, a renowned textile company with a rich history spanning almost a century, faced challenges in managing and retrieving fabric samples. The manual processes they relied on were time-consuming and prone to errors and information loss. However, a groundbreaking digital transformation took place when Bitscape, in collaboration with Microsoft, introduced their solution using Power Apps. This case study highlights the remarkable improvements in efficiency and customer satisfaction achieved through the implementation of Microsoft’s Power Apps.

Challenges Faced by Arvind Ltd:

Arvind Ltd, founded in 1931 and generating revenues exceeding USD 1 billion, caters to global brands across continents. With an extensive workforce of over 25,000 employees, the company struggled with the management and retrieval of fabric samples. The manual processes in place were inefficient and led to information loss and errors. Recognizing the need for a transformative solution, Arvind sought a way to streamline their operations. Nitin Parmar, CIO at Arvind, highlighted the manual processes as “time-consuming” and “prone to information loss and errors.”

The Solution by Bitscape and Microsoft:

During an “App in a Day” workshop, Bitscape presented a swift and effective solution leveraging Microsoft’s Power Apps. This collaboration aimed to overcome the challenges faced by Arvind and revolutionize their sampling process. Kartik Shah, CEO of Bitscape, said, “The transformative power of technology and the ability of Power Apps, with its integrated AI capabilities, to enable smarter decisions, faster results, and digital empowerment.”

The solution developed for Arvind utilizes QR codes for each sampling order, integrating seamlessly with Arvind’s existing CRM system. This QR-based process eradicates previous inefficiencies, allowing teams to scan codes, instantly access order specifications, and track the order’s progress. As a result, human errors in sampling have plummeted by 90%, production errors have been reduced by 70%, and order turnaround time is now 30% faster.

The transformation is not just about numbers. Raju Patni, a marketing manager with Arvind, emphasized the solution’s user-friendliness, likening it to the simplicity of using a mobile phone.

Beyond the current success, the horizon looks promising. Arvind is exploring further integrations of Power Apps to revolutionize vendor bidding processes and the cotton purchasing journey.

In a rapidly changing digital world, partnerships like the one between Bitscape, Microsoft, and Arvind exemplify how technological integration can breathe new life into traditional industries, setting a precedent for others to follow.