73% of India’s IT leaders plan to raise 2021 cloud budgets: Survey

About 73 per cent of India’s IT leaders plan to make significant increases in their 2021 cloud budgets to make remote working easier, said a survey on Wednesday.

Enterprises in India will also be hiring new staff to help with their new cloud and remote working initiatives, showed the research by Amdocs, a leading software, services provider to communications and media companies.

While 40 per cent of Indian enterprises said they will be hiring new data engineers, an equal proportion of them also said they will be hiring data scientists.

The survey showed that 59 per cent of India enterprises are aiming to upskill staff in cloud security practices, but 60 per cent of IT enterprises consider security and compliance as the biggest threat to future cloud adoption.

Data integration and data management were also mentioned among the biggest challenges that IT leaders encountered when running systems and monitoring workloads in the cloud.

The survey revealed that 69 per cent of India enterprises are training employees on cloud-based data and analytics skills and 77 per cent of India-based IT leaders said their organisations were doing enough to constantly re-skill employees on cloud services.

That is 21 per cent higher than US and 35 per cent higher than the UK, said the study.

The survey which took place in August involved 250 senior IT professionals in India and 750 senior IT professionals across the US and the UK.

