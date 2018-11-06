Check Point Software to Acquire Dome9

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, a provider of cyber security solutions globally, has announced that it has acquiredDome9 of Tel Aviv, Israel. This acquisition enhances Check Point’s fully consolidated Infinity architecture and its Cloud Security offering with advanced active policy enforcement and multi-cloud protection capabilities.

Founded in 2011, Dome9 has built a strong reputation for enabling security and compliance for rapid public cloud adoption. Dome9 customers use its platform to secure multi-cloud deployments across Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company provides significant cloud-native security capabilities including intuitive visualization of security posture, compliance and governance automation, privileged identity protection and cloud traffic and event analysis, enabling cloud deployments safer and more manageable.

As the use of cloud services significantly increases and cyber-attacks on cloud data and resources become more sophisticated than ever, this acquisition strengthens Check Point’s position as a global leader in Cloud Protection.It will enable Check Point’s customers to acquire an evenmore powerful security visibility and control across multi-cloud environments through its Infinity’s total protection architecture.

“Dome9 and Check Point’s CloudGuard together provide the best cloud security solution in the industry. Dome9’s platform will add rich cloud management and active policy enforcement capabilities to Check Point’s Infinity Architecture, particularly complementing the CloudGuard security product family and make our broad solution even more differentiated in the rapidly moving Cyber Security environment,” said Gil Shwed, Check Point CEO. “As 5th generation cyber attacks increasingly target enterprise cloud environments, so our Gen V cyber security solution must effectively protect this vector.This acquisition will enhance our ability to deliver the benefits of Cloud with the critical security that must extend from the networks, endpoints and data centers to the Cloud and Mobile enterprise-wide.”

“Bhaskar Bakthavatsalu, Managing Director, India and SAARC, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, said, The Check Point CloudGuard security provides consistent and comprehensive cloud security for virtualized datacenters to SDN, IaaS and SaaS applications, including the emerging threat of account takeover. The CloudGuard portfolio including CloudGuard SaaS and CloudGuard IaaS, seamlessly integrates with the largest number of cloud platforms and cloud-based applications, giving customers the freedom to choose the cloud solution that best aligns with their business goals without sacrificing security.” He added “Dome9 combines cloud-native security controls exposed by different public cloud providers through APIs with cloud-agnostic policy automation to provide comprehensive multi-cloud security management across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Dome9 delivers best-in-class industry-based security policies for maximum protection, compliance and maintenance. The acquisition is a welcome booster to our Infinity security architecture and enhances our already strong cloud security portfolio.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]