DB Schenker transforms its IT infrastructure with Microsoft Azure

DB Schenker collaborates with Microsoft to accelerate the logistics service provider’s transformation towards becoming a leading global digital logistics company. Within this collaboration, DB Schenker has set the next milestones for the evolution of its future “logistics-as-a-service” approach.

Markus Sontheimer, CIO/CDO at DB Schenker: “We at DB Schenker thrive to make future logistics ever more intelligent. Our digital services will create value for our customers by making supply chains more data-driven and efficient.

Using Microsoft Azure will boost our ability to seamlessly connect our cloud- based services with our real-world logistics solutions.”

Ulrich Homann, Corporate Vice President and Distinguished Architect, Cloud + AI at Microsoft said: “Investments in digital technologies help companies reimagine their businesses and build more agile and resilient operations. By harnessing Microsoft Azure, DB Schenker enables organizations to redefine their supply chains and accelerate the delivery of new customer value.”

DB Schenker will migrate key infrastructure services to Azure. This will enhance security, speed and scalability of DB Schenker’s cloud-based services. DB Schenker has already commenced the first cloud migration projects by using the Azure Migration Program in several country organizations. AMP supports with best practices, guidance, direct access to Azure engineers, tools and subsidized partner services.

A new Big Data service on Azure will enable DB Schenker to analyze and optimize volumes, capacities and supply chain performance in near-real time. At an earlier stage of this collaboration, DB Schenker has smoothly migrated its entire digital workspace for more than 60.000 employees into the cloud relying on Microsoft 365. The efficiency and comfort of the digital workplace have been key for DB Schenker’ business continuity and new way of working in times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

