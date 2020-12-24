Express Computer


Desktop as a Service to drive public cloud services in India

By Ananda Mukerji, Founder & Chairman, Anunta Tech

2020 was an extremely challenging year for organisations where we witnessed a lot of strategic changes – in terms of activating business continuity plans, introducing new workplace models, etc.

With companies being pushed to adopt remote working for most of their employees, it bolstered the demand for cloud services across industries, including SMBs.

Gartner’s recent report highlighted that spending on public cloud services in India is expected to grow 29.4% to $4.1 billion in 2021 from $3.1 billion in 2020.

In 2021, Desktop as a Service (DaaS) is expected to be a major driver of this growth. We expect to see huge adoption of DaaS solutions by organizations of all sizes to increase productivity and maximize ROI, while keeping the employee safety and convenience at the core.

Moreover, with the gig economy booming in the country, companies will start to depend more and more on staff working in freelancing/contract-based models, and this will need solutions like DaaS to enable these workers access business applications reliably and securely.

Ultimately, it’s all about adapting to the changes in the post pandemic world that will be critical for both employees and employers to remain relevant and competitive in the coming years.


