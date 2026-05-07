AI in digital payments: How smart analytics are powering safer transactions 

By – Vishal Mehta, CMD, AvenuesAI Limited

Over the past decade, India hasn’t just digitized payments, it has redefined financial interaction. What began as a shift away from cash has evolved into a real-time ecosystem setting global benchmarks. At its core stands UPI, not merely as an innovation, but as a foundational layer enabling seamless, inclusive access to financial services for millions.

Yet, scale brings risk. As digital transactions accelerate in speed and volume, cyber threats are becoming more sophisticated and frequent. The challenge is no longer to keep pace, but to stay ahead

This is where Artificial Intelligence (AI) and smart analytics become critical. By harnessing real time data, predictive intelligence, and adaptive learning, payments are evolving into systems that are not just instant, but inherently secure and self-learning. AI is shifting the paradigm from

reactive defense to proactive trust anticipating threats before they materialize. As India leads the global payments narrative, the convergence of AI and financial infrastructure will define the next phase where innovation and security are inseparable

Charting the Growth of India’s Digital Payments

India’s digital payments story is now one of scale and global leadership. By August 2025, UPI crossed over 20 billion transactions in a single month, exceeding INR 24.85 lakh crore in value. Growing at 74% annually over five years, it has transformed how the nation transacts, from metros to rural India, creating a unified layer of economic participation.

However, this scale also attracts risk. Cybercrime complaints reached 2.27 million in 2024, with losses of INR 228.45 billion. Fraud is no longer peripheral; it is a systemic concern. This demands a shift in mind-set. Legacy defenses are insufficient for today’s high-speed ecosystem. The future of payments will be defined not only by speed, but by intelligence and the ability to anticipate, adapt, and defend in real time. India now stands at a critical inflection point: to lead not just in adoption, but in digital trust

Evolving Tactics of Cyber Fraud

Fraud today is engineered, adaptive, and deeply psychological. Cybercriminals combine technology with behavioural manipulation, using social engineering and malware to exploit human decision-making.

A clear example is the rise of advanced malware ecosystems that compromise device level trust, enabling account takeovers without physical access. This marks a shift from system breaches to identity compromise.

Crucially, most fraud is induced, not forced. Users, triggered by urgency or fear, often become the final link in the attack chain. This reframes cybersecurity: it is no longer just about protecting systems, but about understanding behaviour and building resilience into every interaction. As fraud grows more intelligent, defenses must evolve technologically and cognitively

Harnessing AI for Enhanced Security

A new frontier in digital security is emerging driven by intelligent, autonomous systems. AI powered architectures now enable fraud detection systems that go beyond anomaly detection to interpret intent.

Unlike traditional rule-based models, these systems continuously learn, correlating thousands of micro-signals across devices, behaviours, and transactions. The shift is from detection to prediction identifying risks before they occur.

In India’s diverse payments landscape, contextual intelligence is key. AI models trained on local transaction patterns and fraud vectors offer a strategic advantage, uncovering risks generic systems miss

This has driven a shift toward “smart analytics.” Banks are adopting behavioural biometrics, analysing how users type, swipe, and interact—to create continuous authentication. Security is no longer a checkpoint; it is an ongoing process.

The future will not rely on stronger barriers, but on smarter systems that adapt in real time and embed trust into every transaction

A Coordinated Effort: NPCI and Collaborative Frameworks

At the center of India’s payments ecosystem is the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), acting as an architect of trust at scale. Its approach reframes security as a shared intelligence layer across the ecosystem

A key step is its collaboration with global technology partners to build sovereign AI capabilities tailored to India’s scale and complexity. Equally important is the move toward federated intelligence where institutions share threat signals without exposing sensitive data. This creates a network effect: each detected fraud strengthens the entire system. Banks are no longer operating in silos but contributing to a collective defense mechanism that evolves continuously

In a high-speed real time payments ecosystem, this collaborative model ensures that security becomes a force multiplier for innovation

Regulatory Oversight: The RBI’s Vision

As digital finance expands, trust must scale alongside it. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is shaping this through a forward-looking approach to AI governance. Frameworks such as FREE AI emphasize transparency, accountability, and resilience against risks like bias and data misuse. This positions regulation not as a constraint, but as an enabler of trust

The Digital Payments Intelligence Platform (DPIP) further strengthens this vision by aggregating signals across institutions, enabling real-time risk detection and coordinated response. It transforms fragmented data into actionable intelligence

The result is a more anticipatory system where risks are identified early and managed collectively. By aligning innovation with accountability, the RBI is laying the foundation for a secure and trusted digital economy

A Secure Future: The Role of Agentic AI

The next phase of digital payments will be defined by systems that think and act autonomously. Agentic AI introduces goal-driven intelligence, enabling context-aware transactions where security and convenience are co-designed

Emerging frameworks are enabling AI systems to not only detect fraud but actively assist users in understanding and responding to threats. At the same time, AI-native payment ecosystems are integrating multiple agents shopping, merchant, and payment into a seamless transaction flow.

This shift is supported by mandate-driven architectures, where every transaction is governed by layered authorization and contextual validation. Trust is embedded directly into execution. With real-time monitoring and continuous validation, payments become secure by design. The focus shifts from protecting transactions after they occur to engineering systems where secure execution is intrinsic

Trust as the Currency of the Digital Age

As India advances its digital payments revolution, the mandate is clear: innovation must be matched by security. The convergence of AI, regulation, and collaborative intelligence is creating a system where trust is engineered at scale

The future of payments will not be measured by speed alone, but by the confidence they inspire. Every transaction must be secure, accountable, and resilient

India has the opportunity to set a global benchmark, not just in adoption, but in trust. Technology may power the system, but it is trust that will ultimately sustain it and define the success of the digital economy.