Druva announces acquisition of CloudLanes

Druva has announced the acquisition of CloudLanes. With the new addition, Druva is set to expand cloud to the edge, bringing enterprises the ability to keep data readily available on-site, while leveraging SaaS-based business continuity, short recovery windows and greater workload mobility to reduce costs by up to 50 per cent.

CloudLanes’ software ingests data from on-premises and moves it to the cloud in a fast, secure, and auditable manner for protection needs, freeing organisations from legacy scalability and architecture. By integrating CloudLanes, Druva brings all the benefits of its cloud capabilities to these on-premises environments, providing instant recovery and enhancing data security without requiring any hardware.

Additionally, efficient and cost-effective cloud-based resources and lifecycle management will decrease overall TCO by eliminating the need for on-premises storage and compute resources. With this new approach, heavily regulated industries like healthcare and banking will now be able to meet their business needs for governance and compliance with a solution designed for the cloud era.

“Enterprises are now seeing first-hand the challenges of hybrid cloud solutions that are increasingly inflexible with today’s cloud-driven world. Current hybrid solutions are trying to forklift legacy to cloud, but organizations need solutions that are born in the cloud and bring cloud functionality closer to the data center. The addition of CloudLanes will help us extend the advantages of cloud to more enterprises at the edge, bringing greater access to data, enhanced protection, and help accelerating growth through simple and reliable data protection,” said Jaspreet Singh, Founder and CEO, Druva.

“Businesses are looking for greater flexibility and more cost effective ways to manage their backup data, and are increasingly looking to the cloud. CloudLanes’ innovative approach to data migration enhances the Druva Cloud Platform and will bring enterprises a novel and powerful new approach to data protection and management,” said Abhijit Dinkar, Co-founder and CEO, CloudLanes.

