EY launches GST DigiLearn, story-based training solution with real-life business scenarios

GST DigiLearn offers 35 training modules with a total duration of 25 hours. It’s available online and equipped to address potential and practical issues pertaining to GST.

CloudNews
By Express Computer
6

EY has announced the launch of GST DigiLearn, a comprehensive, cloud-based digital learning solution to provide systematic and structured training support to meet the GST training needs across an organisation. The solution contains the latest GST changes and offers advanced modular packs specifically meant for key functions – sales, procurement, legal, tax and accounts.

GST DigiLearn offers 35 training modules with a total duration of 25 hours. It’s available online and equipped to address potential and practical issues pertaining to GST. Additionally, the tool provides real-life business case-studies, with a focus on story-based and application-oriented learning approach.

Uday Pimprikar, Partner & National Leader, Indirect Tax, EY India commenting on the launch, says “The GST framework contains several nuances that are novel and do not have precedents. Structured education, imparting up to date and practical knowledge focusing on operational aspects of GST is an essential requirement to ensure efficiencies for organisations. GST DigiLearn meets these requirements by providing a comprehensive and updated GST training curriculum. It offers a flexible and agile modular delivery to organisations, helping them fully realize the benefits of GST while meeting compliance requirements in the most digital and user-friendly manner.”

GST DigiLearn is relevant for senior management, functional heads, vendors, customers and other users. This solution is easily accessible on laptops/tablets.

Anurag Malik, Partner & India Workforce Advisory Leader, EY India says “As organisations adapt to GST, the need for learning sessions across industries and functions to understand GST and its nuances has significantly increased. GST DigiLearn is a cloud based GST learning platform which can be accessed anywhere, anytime across a variety of platforms (laptops, desktops and tablets). It has been developed to cater to critical learning needs of an organisation, be it small or large, and empower the stakeholders to tackle any issues with respect to GST.”


