GPX India adds NIXI to the GPX Interconnection Ecosystem

GPX India has added National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) to the GPX Interconnection Ecosystem. It is the 5th Internet Exchange operational at the GPX Mumbai Data Center campus, in addition to AMS-IX, Bharat IX, DE-CIX, and Extreme IX. GPX is the only Data Center in India with the presence of a total number of five Internet Exchanges.

GPX Data Center campus offers a “Carrier Content Cloud” rich neutral ecosystem comprising 12 Carriers, 140+ ISPs, 5 Internet Exchanges, 8 Cloud Service Providers, 9 CDNs, and leading global content providers. With the addition of NIXI to the rich Interconnection Ecosystem, GPXs’ customers now have the opportunity to connect to NIXI, the oldest and one of the most significant Internet Exchanges in the country for low-latency and cost-effective interconnection solutions to expand their reach. NIXI has played a pioneering role in being an enabler for improved interconnection between ISPs and Telecom Service Providers.

Manoj Paul, Managing Director, GPX India, said, “GPX would like to thank NIXI for setting up their PoP at its Mumbai DC campus. NIXI was the only major Internet Exchange of India, which was not present at GPX. NIXI will be connecting to OTTs and CDNs for the first time at GPX, as in all other PoPs, NIXI provides interconnections only between ISPs and Carriers. NIXI has a distinct value proposition for ISPs, and its IX PoP at the GPX DC will leverage and further strengthen GPX’s unparalleled and high-performance Interconnection Ecosystem. We will work with NIXI along with other Internet Exchanges and the Ministry of IT to further develop the Internet Ecosystem in India to add new customer segments and enhance our value proposition”.

