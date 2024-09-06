Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduces one-click-deploy AI applications in HPE private cloud AI

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announces HPE Private Cloud AI is available to order and introduces new solution accelerators to automate and streamline artificial intelligence (AI) applications. HPE Private Cloud AI is a turnkey, cloud-based experience co-developed with NVIDIA to help businesses of every size build and deploy generative AI (GenAI) applications that was introduced as part of the NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE portfolio. The new solution accelerators give enterprises the ability to deploy virtual assistants in one click and operationalize them in seconds, simplifying the process from end-to-end.

“Businesses are deploying GenAI in an environment where they are simultaneously under pressure to begin quickly and show real value,” said Fidelma Russo, executive vice president and general manager, hybrid cloud and CTO at HPE. “However, implementing AI applications requires organizations to string together various models, datasets, tools and other resources. Solution accelerators are a key differentiator within HPE Private Cloud AI, simplifying a project that could take months to deploy and consolidating that timeline down to a single moment for the enterprise.”

The first solution accelerator, available today, is a GenAI virtual assistant to help developers quickly build interactive chatbots that answer questions asked in natural language, informed by an organization’s private data and powered by open source large language models (LLMs). Businesses can customize their AI applications for multiple uses: tech support, sales quote generation, marketing content creation and more. The next version of the virtual assistant can be easily updated and will support voice, images and multi-agent support, enabling more advanced content-generation and multi-task execution.

Future solution accelerators will feature commonly-used AI applications for vertical industries, including financial services, healthcare, retail, energy and public sector. A selection of upcoming solution accelerators will be based on NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints, reference AI use cases that enterprises can continually refine based on data and feedback.

“Enterprises are looking for accelerated, customized AI tools to meet the needs of their company-specific use cases,” said Justin Boitano, vice president of enterprise AI software products at NVIDIA. “NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints allow AI applications developed with HPE Private Cloud AI to be refined using human feedback, improving models in a continuous learning cycle.”

Solution accelerators are customisable, modular low-code or no-code applications using NVIDIA NIM microservices that are designed to shorten time-to-value for businesses. These proven and repeatable solutions simplify AI application deployment, which typically involves acquiring new skills, adopting complex workloads, as well as integrating and configuring agents, multiple microservices, vector databases, data warehouses, disparate data sources, user management systems, scale-out inference servers, data sets, AI models and other IT resources. Solution accelerators run in HPE Private Cloud AI managed through HPE GreenLake cloud, providing end-to-end security, including enterprise guardrails and data isolation for additional safeguarding.

HPE adds unleash AI program to HPE partner ready

To help customers further accelerate time-to-value and gain greater benefit for their AI use cases, HPE is launching the Unleash AI partner program. Designed to support a rich ecosystem of leading partner organizations, Unleash AI is part of HPE Partner Ready’s Technology Partner Program and will complement HPE Private Cloud AI. The new program will include software providers across the data, AI model and AI application layers of the technology stack, as well as system integrators and service providers for advisory, design, implementation and management of full-stack customer AI solutions. Partner solutions, including those based on NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints, will be curated and pre-validated to run in HPE Private Cloud AI and will benefit from HPE’s broad go-to-market reach. This program will complement the new AI partner strategy HPE announced in collaboration with NVIDIA.