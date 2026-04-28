How cross-border payments are evolving in India

Cross-border payments were once largely driven by education and family remittances is now expanding into a far more complex and diversified ecosystem, shaped by enterprise demand, global integration, and rapid technological advancement.



In an interaction with Express Computer, Srikrishna Narasimhan, CEO & Whole-Time Director at GlobalPay, outlines how this transformation is redefining user expectations, operational models, and regulatory frameworks across the ecosystem.



A more sophisticated remittance landscape

India’s outward remittance ecosystem is no longer just growing in volume, it is evolving in complexity and purpose.



“India’s outward remittance environment is becoming much more sophisticated. Some of the segments include overseas investments, digital services, and cross-border payments,” says Narasimhan.



This diversification reflects India’s deeper integration into global financial systems. Alongside this, user expectations are also shifting significantly. “Users now require real-time visibility; transparent FX and strengthens compliance standards and builds institutional trust,” he adds.



The emphasis is no longer just on moving money but on doing so with clarity, predictability, and confidence.



Education remittances: High stakes, high expectations

Student remittances continue to be a major contributor, but they come with unique sensitivities around timelines and accuracy.

To address this, platforms are increasingly integrating compliance and experience into a single, seamless flow. “From a transparency standpoint, users get upfront visibility on exchange rates, fees, and timelines, eliminating uncertainty at every step. Our RegTech-led infrastructure enables real-time KYC, automated purpose code validation, and instant document verification,” says Narasimhan.

This convergence of automation and compliance ensures that reliability is no longer at odds with user experience.



Enterprise demand is reshaping forex innovation

Beyond individual remittances, enterprise use cases are emerging as a powerful driver of change. “Enterprises today operate across multiple geographies, which means treasury functions are pressured to deliver faster settlements, tighter FX control, and seamless compliance,” avers Narasimhan.

Businesses are demanding far more than basic transaction capabilities.



“Clients want real-time FX visibility, multi-currency capabilities, and the ability to execute time-sensitive payments without disrupting working capital cycles. Small delays or pricing opacity can have significant business ramifications,” he explains, adding that this has led to a structural shift in how payment systems are designed. “The move has been from reactive payment processing to intelligent payment orchestration, whereby payment platforms predict payment requirements and simplify regulatory complexity.”



AI and automation are redefining operations

Technology is playing a central role in enabling this transformation, particularly in balancing speed, compliance, and risk management.

“Technology has fundamentally transformed the operating model of cross-border payments. AI allows dynamic behavioural analysis of customers and corridors, enabling more accurate detection of risks,” he points out.



This capability helps differentiate genuine transactions from anomalies in real time, strengthening fraud prevention. “Behavioural biometrics, advanced identity verification techniques, and real-time pattern recognition provide continuous monitoring and preemptive risk interception.”



At the same time, automation is streamlining operational workflows. Automated KYC procedures, instant compliance verifications, and real-time decision-making processes significantly cut down processing times and manual interventions.



The result is an infrastructure that is not only secure but also scalable and efficient. “Transactions are no longer just secure and compliant but also speedy, seamless, and scalable,” says Narasimhan

Regulation as an enabler, not a constraint

India’s regulatory environment has also matured alongside the ecosystem, moving from a restrictive stance to a more balanced approach. According to Narasimhan, India’s regulatory regime has developed into a finely tuned system, which balances systemic integrity and innovation. The emphasis has been on establishing a robust and compliant environment rather than a seamless but vulnerable one.



Frameworks like PA-CB are playing a critical role in standardising processes. “PA-CB creates standards for onboarding processes, compliance controls, and fund movements, providing greater transparency and accountability in the ecosystem.”



Looking ahead, interoperability is expected to define the next phase using standardised data models and faster settlements.



The next phase: Trust, intelligence, and scale

As the ecosystem matures, the focus is shifting beyond pricing and user experience to deeper structural capabilities. “The next phase of expansion will not only involve pricing and user interfaces but will focus on trust, intelligence, innovation, and scalability.”



Compliance, in particular, is being redefined as a growth enabler. Narasimhan believes when powered by RegTech and embedded into the transaction flow, compliance allows platforms to scale without adding friction.



This shift is pushing institutions towards more integrated architectures. “The focus must shift toward building unified, customer-centric systems offering real-time visibility, predictable pricing, faster settlement, and embedded compliance,” he points out.



Ultimately, competitive advantage will depend on consistency and intelligence at scale. Narasimhan adds, “The advantage will lie with players who can move money intelligently, combining speed, security, and transparency to deliver a reliable global payment experience.”



Conclusion

India’s cross-border payments ecosystem is moving decisively beyond transactional remittances towards a more intelligent, integrated, and globally aligned model.



As technology, regulation, and user expectations converge, the future of cross-border payments will not just be about moving money faster but about moving it smarter, with trust, transparency, and intelligence built into every transaction further.

