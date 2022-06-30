Express Computer


HPE Expands Compute Portfolio with New Servers Based on Cloud-Native Silicon

Hewlett Packard Enterprise today announced that it is the first major server provider to deliver a new line of cloud-native compute solutions using processors from Ampere. The new HPE solutions provide service providers and enterprises embracing cloud-native development with an agile, extensible, and trusted compute foundation to drive innovation.

Available in Q3 2022, the new HPE ProLiant RL300 Gen11 server is the first in a series of HPE ProLiant RL Gen11 servers that deliver next-generation compute performance with higher power efficiency using Ampere(r) Altra(r)and Ampere Altra(r) Max cloud-native processors.

New HPE ProLiant RL300 Gen11 server
“Service providers and digital-first enterprises are at the forefront of the next major compute infrastructure build-out. These organizations understand that agility, flexibility, and innovation start with compute,” said Neil MacDonald, executive vice president and general manager, Compute, HPE. “They also realize that traditional ODM boxes simply won’t cut it in a market that demands depth of IP, performance, reliability, security, and control. This is where HPE steps in and why we chose Ampere.”

“Ampere is excited to be the first cloud native and newest member of the HPE ProLiant family,” said Renee J. James, Founder and CEO, Ampere. “The cloud is the growth engine of our industry but demands a modern processor that is both high performance and very power efficient to meet the global ESG demands. HPE is taking a leadership position in delivering cloud native Ampere Altra and Altra Max based ProLiant systems to Enterprise customers and Service Providers deploying cloud technologies.”

HPE expands leadership in compute to fuel emerging markets in cloud-native workloads
Building on 30 years of leadership in delivering compute innovation, HPE is now extending its automated, secure, and versatile compute solutions to the rapidly growing service provider market, as well as digital-first enterprises embracing cloud-native development.

The new offerings from HPE deliver high performance and power efficiency to support a wide range of evolving applications and use cases. The new HPE ProLiant RL Gen 11 servers provide a single socket that delivers up to 128 cores per socket for scale-out compute. These servers are ideally suited for customers that offer digital services, media streaming, social platforms, e-commerce, financial, or online services, and cloud-based services such as IaaS, PaaS and SaaS.

CloudSigma becomes early adopter of the HPE ProLiant RL servers
CloudSigma a pure-cloud IaaS and PaaS provider with advanced hybrid hosting solutions enabling the digital industrial economy, offers highly-available, flexible, enterprise-class cloud servers and cloud hosting solutions in Europe, The US, APAC, and the Middle East in over 20 locations. It is one of the most customizable cloud providers on the market, giving customers full control over their cloud and eliminating restrictions on how users deploy their computing resources.

As a provider of customized clouds, CloudSigma required an agile and open platform that delivered predictable cost and high-performance, and selected the HPE ProLiant RL300 server to meet its needs.

“With the new HPE ProLiant RL300 Gen11 servers using Ampere processors, we are able to offer improved price performance in key sectors such as AI / ML and data processing services,” said Robert Jenkin, CEO, CloudSigma. “At the same time the improved power efficiency means all this is achieved with a significantly lower environmental footprint.”

Availability
The HPE ProLiant RL300 Gen11 server will be available worldwide for purchase or as-a-service through HPE GreenLake in calendar year Q3 2022, through HPE and HPE’s Channel partners.

