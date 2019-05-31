McAfee collaborates with AWS to bring enhanced database security to cloud

McAfee has announced McAfee Database Security for Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS). This new product delivers real-time visibility into virtually all database activity, including local privileged user access and offers the ability to monitor and thwart sophisticated attacks from within the database.

With this, McAfee aims to make it easier for AWS customers to demonstrate compliance to auditors and protect critical database assets. With McAfee, users can benefit from real-time protection for database workloads migrated to Amazon RDS while monitoring databases on-premises, all within the same product.

“We universally hear from our broad customer base that they need to fortify their cloud database deployments with strong security tools, similar to how McAfee has always done with on-premises databases. By working with AWS, we are helping to facilitate our customers’ cloud journeys by pairing the security pedigree of McAfee with Amazon RDS. AWS customers can now gain access to McAfee Database Security to add an additional layer of security and rapidly implement critical workflows,” said Anand Ramanathan, Vice President – Enterprise Products, McAfee.

“We’re delighted to see the launch of McAfee Database Security for Amazon RDS, providing enterprises the ability to continue their journey to the cloud with an additional layer of security. Customers using Amazon RDS will now be able to automate time-consuming tasks so they are free to focus on the performance, availability, and compatibility of their applications,” said Sailesh Krishnamurthy, General Manager, Aurora, MySQL, and MariaDB, Amazon Web Services, Inc.

