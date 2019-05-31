Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

McAfee collaborates with AWS to bring enhanced database security to cloud

With this, McAfee aims to make it easier for AWS customers to demonstrate compliance to auditors and protect critical database assets

CloudNews
By Express Computer
0 0

McAfee has announced McAfee Database Security for Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS). This new product delivers real-time visibility into virtually all database activity, including local privileged user access and offers the ability to monitor and thwart sophisticated attacks from within the database.

With this, McAfee aims to make it easier for AWS customers to demonstrate compliance to auditors and protect critical database assets. With McAfee, users can benefit from real-time protection for database workloads migrated to Amazon RDS while monitoring databases on-premises, all within the same product.

“We universally hear from our broad customer base that they need to fortify their cloud database deployments with strong security tools, similar to how McAfee has always done with on-premises databases. By working with AWS, we are helping to facilitate our customers’ cloud journeys by pairing the security pedigree of McAfee with Amazon RDS. AWS customers can now gain access to McAfee Database Security to add an additional layer of security and rapidly implement critical workflows,” said Anand Ramanathan, Vice President – Enterprise Products, McAfee.

“We’re delighted to see the launch of McAfee Database Security for Amazon RDS, providing enterprises the ability to continue their journey to the cloud with an additional layer of security. Customers using Amazon RDS will now be able to automate time-consuming tasks so they are free to focus on the performance, availability, and compatibility of their applications,” said Sailesh Krishnamurthy, General Manager, Aurora, MySQL, and MariaDB, Amazon Web Services, Inc.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Join Our Newsletter Today!

Stay updated with all latest updates from the world of Business Technology, get exclusive invites to our upcoming events & much more.
*Terms and conditions apply.
Subscribe Now!
SUBSCRIBE NOW
We respect your privacy.
close-link