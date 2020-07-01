Microsoft and Commvault enter multi-year partnership to deliver SaaS and cloud tech for data management

Read Article

Commvault has announced that it has entered into a multi-year agreement with Microsoft that integrates go-to-market, engineering, and sales of Commvault’s Metallic Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) data protection portfolio with Microsoft Azure.

“Today’s announcement combines two of the best enterprise cloud technologies to simplify and accelerate a customer’s journey to the cloud,” said Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO, Commvault, adding, “This is a new era for Commvault and our direction is clear – help our joint channel partners and customers simplify IT with enterprise-class, proven data protection solutions delivered through SaaS and protected in the cloud. The combination of Commvault and Microsoft truly brings together the most innovative data protection and cloud technologies the two companies have to offer.”

The collaboration builds on Commvault’s use of Azure capabilities including application and data migration, long-term retention, and Azure Blob Storage for its scale, durability and security. The new agreement includes plans to build a SaaS offering of Metallic Cloud Storage on Azure Blob Storage and other deep product integrations with native Azure services.

“Commvault and Microsoft have always delivered trusted technologies to our joint customers, and today’s announcement takes our longstanding relationship to the next level at a critical time for companies to adopt cloud and SaaS technologies,” said Tad Brockway, Corporate Vice President Azure Storage, adding, “Metallic SaaS with Microsoft Azure delivers one of the industry’s most powerful solutions for storing and protecting business-critical data – in the cloud and beyond.”

