Microsoft announces the first chapter of Microsoft Cloud Summit

After the success of Azure Open Source Summit and Week of AI, Microsoft has announced the launch of ‘Microsoft Cloud Summit’ – a week-long virtual immersive technology conference. The largest cloud summit of its kind in India, it will skill over 50000 participants in cloud computing through more than 36 sessions addressed by specialists.

Meant for business decision-makers, IT professionals, developers, data scientists and application architects, the content of the summit has been designed by cloud computing experts. The technology conference will focus on five broad topics across the week, namely – AI, Open Source, cloud migration, IoT & apps, and cloud security. Qualifying attendees can earn Ninja Cat badges at the end of the summit.

Sharing his thoughts on the summit, Meetul Patel, COO, Microsoft India said, “Growth in today’s world requires every company to embrace tech intensity. The advent of the Intelligent Cloud and Intelligent Edge is allowing technology to become more ambient, opening up the potential to solve challenges or tap into opportunities like never before. In order to thrive in this environment, organizations and professionals have to constantly keep up with the latest advances and apply that insight to delivering solutions for their customers. The Microsoft Cloud Summit will provide a unique forum to learn about the latest technologies and ideate on its application. We are really excited about the solutions that this event can help participants develop for their markets.”

The Summit will include distinct learning paths – a series of connected learning modules across plenary sessions, breakout sessions, demos, hands-on assignments, and expert connections. Experts from Microsoft, GitHub and other industry leaders will share insights and experiences about the latest technology trends and upcoming opportunities in the cloud computing space. It will also offer unprecedented opportunities to interact with experts and participate in an assortment of engaging experiences that will include: A Networking Zone with experts and a Partner Expo featuring showcases from Red Hat, Microsoft Vidyapeeth and GitHub.

