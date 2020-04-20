Nikhil Malhotra Of Tech Mahindra Says That ‘Data is new fuel and AI is the new electricity’…

Edited excerpts:

How do you think is the tech sector going to upsurge in the near future?

Amidst the socio-economic disruptions caused by COVID-19, there is a renewed focus on new age technologies. Even the government and businesses are encouraging the use of technology for ease of operations. The crisis has pushed the organisations to re-align their strategies and adopt new ways of using technology, at Tech Mahindra we have advised to adequately leverage – Tele Presence and Video Conferencing. More businesses will leverage remote tools to connect, collaborate and create a digital workplace. Going forward, Artificial Intelligence (AI) will play a critical role and will become more relevant to businesses for their everyday work. Chat-bots, for instance, will be used to disseminate information, identify people with symptoms, connecting individuals.

What is the exclusiveness of your firm, that’s unique from other gigantic players in the market?

At Tech Mahindra, we approach all our customers with a Run-Change-Grow strategy. While ‘run’ is about helping customers deliver their existing businesses more efficiently; in the ‘change’ section, we enable our customers to enhance their service offerings and portfolio to be future-ready. Our ‘grow’ section is built around constructing new revenue streams for the customer.

As part of our TechMNxt charter, we are focussed at leveraging next generation digital technologies like 5G, AI, Blockchain, and Cybersecurity to deliver an enhanced experience for our customers globally. At Makers Lab, we are committed towards promoting collaborative disruption and working in collaboration with our clients to deliver innovative ways of solving problems.

What is the latest mode of technology that you are catering to?

The mission of Makers Lab, research and development arm of Tech Mahindra, is to promote technology innovation and provide a common platform where academia and industry can come together to create disruptive solutions to solve real world problems. We particularly carry out researches in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and quantum computing. The latest technology that we are working on is called RADIQAL, which means

R- Start with reality and extend it using Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR).

Analyse reality using AI

Secure reality using distributed ledgers

Sense technology from machines which is Internet of Things

Extending to the Quantum world using quantum computing.

AL – All-encompassing using 5G and telecommunication technology

How important do you think is it for people to rely on technology? Are there any major follies per se?

With the advent of any technology, reliance on technology has increased because it simplifies lives. In the light of the current situation, where most of the people are working from home, our dependency on technology has only increased. Businesses across the globe are leveraging technologies to communicate, ensure business continuity and ease business operations.

I believe that technology has become a critical part of our lives, a basic necessity; I would say “Data is new fuel and AI is the new electricity. I believe it is extremely important to also balance our dependence on technology.”

What are your immediate and long-term milestones like?

Our aim is to expand our technology services and innovation to help businesses and community during this global pandemic. To ensure the same, we are working towards using innovative tools to help businesses and customers.

Lastly, any word of advice for the wannapreneurs?

Introspect and Innovate.

Now is the right time to read, learn, try and experiment on your idea. This will not be easy; however, if you believe in yourself and trust the idea, you will achieve the aim. Following my mantra, which I believe will encourage Wannapreneurs is “COURAGE” – I define it as follows:

C- Collaborate, Collaborate and Collaborate

O- Objectify technology (See how it affects the customers and their customers and the society at large)

U – ‘U’ is the makers of your destiny

R – Rewire your psyche. The heart is an involuntary muscle that beats every second. It is the mind that needs rewiring

A – Asking ‘stupid’ or perceivably ‘stupid’ questions every day. They have an effect in simplifying a complex thought

G –Setting goals higher. We believe in the adage ‘if you have to go to moon, think of landing on Mars first.

E – Empathizing with the creator’s ego because it the creator that has to see the depths of nefarious potholes when it doesn’t work

