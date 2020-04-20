Rajasthan Govt partners with healthcare App ‘Aayu’ to tackle COVID-19

Read Article

Rajasthan government has exclusively partnered with healthcare startup MedCords to provide 24×7 online consultation and medicine delivery to the people of Rajasthan as the state battles to control cases of Coronavirus. Through its integrated solution – Aayu and Sehat Sathi app, MedCords will help over 68 Million of people in Rajasthan through this collaboration.

MedCords’ solution is fully adopted in seven districts of Rajasthan – Kota, Udaipur, Shri Ganganagar, Bikaner, Ajmer, Pali, Jaipur and will be rolling out to complete state within a week. The app is currently helping 10,000+ patients per day with consultations and is providing home delivery of medicines through its Sehat Sathi network. The technology is provided free of cost by the startup.

“We are committed to ensuring that no individual’s health suffers due to a lack of public transportation during the lockdown in Kota. We are confident and positive with our association with MedCords that will enable us to penetrate rural and remote areas and provide effective healthcare delivery during the lockdown. They have been excellent so far, managed to resolve both the issues of consultations and medicine delivery to doorstep,” said Om Kasera, District Collector, Kota.

The biggest benefit of the solution is that it takes almost no time to implement across the district and is so easy to use.

With its integrated healthcare ecosystem, Aayu & Sehat Sathi is helping millions of Indians families consult with qualified doctors and order necessary medicines, irrespective of their geographical limitations. The startup’s integrated healthcare solution is being extraordinarily helpful for dependents such as the elderly and people with disabilities whose movement is restricted during the government-imposed lockdown.

“Currently, 50% of the cases, especially from the grassroots, are coming from outside Rajasthan, and we will be more than happy to support with our technology to every State to help them contain Coronavirus and help people get essential medicines easily. It hardly takes us a day to roll out in any State of India,” said Shreyans Mehta, Co-founder and CEO of MedCords.

The app and helpline number (7816811111) support Hindi and English language, making it easier for all the Indians to use it.

The startup aims at redressing disparity between accessibility to quality healthcare in urban and rural India. Using ‘Aayu’, customers can consult specialist doctors, secure their medical history quickly and order medicines from their nearby medical stores from anywhere across the country. The app also has a built-in comprehensive coronavirus guide for users to clear their myths and check their symptoms. Both apps are available on Google play store. A person who is not a smartphone user can call 7816811111 to receive consultations from doctors from anywhere in India.

