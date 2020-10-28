Oracle announces new ‘dual-region’ UK government cloud

Read Article

Cloud major Oracle on Monday announced a new dual-region UK government Cloud, operating from data centres in London and Wales to help organizations such as National Health Service (NHS) store and process official information and transactions securely.

The dual-region Cloud includes services such Autonomous Database, Kubernetes, OCI services and Fusion Cloud apps as well as storage, reports Computing.co.UK.

“Today’s announcement really unlocks a completely new potential for all of our customers across the UK to take advantage of Oracle’s second-generation cloud,” said Richard Petley, senior vice president, Oracle UK and Israel.

“This is a completely unique offering to the UK government – no other cloud provider offers the sovereignty and performance we are announcing today,” he was quoted as saying.

According to Oracle, the new Cloud service “adheres to the security principles outlined by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)”.

Oracle aims to have 36 cloud locations globally by the end of 2020.

Earlier this month, Oracle announced a Cloud Observability and Management Platform — an integrated solution that provides a new level of visibility and control for software deployed on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), multi-cloud environments and on-premises systems.

The integrated platform aggregates all observability data for holistic analysis and applies ML algorithms that can identify anomalous system behaviour, rapidly isolate and remediate performance problems, and prevent outages by providing accurate forecasting of impending issues, the company said.

