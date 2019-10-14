Oracle announces two new cloud regions in India

To support massive customer demand for cloud services in the country, Oracle today announced the opening of its Gen 2 Cloud region in Mumbai, with plans to open another region in Hyderabad next year. This aggressive expansion is in line with Oracle’s plans to add 20 new Gen 2 Cloud datacenters globally by the end of 2020. Now, customers and partners in India can harness the power of Oracle Cloud and leading services like Autonomous Database to unlock innovation and drive business growth.

“Oracle Cloud is fast becoming a growth platform for both public and private sector enterprises worldwide. We’re looking to open one region every 23 days, on an average, over the next 15 months,” said Philippe Mathieu, executive vice president, Oracle EMEA and JAPAC. “These two new cloud regions signify Oracle’s commitment to India, as the country looks to nearly double the size of its economy by 2025.”

Specifically architected for the most demanding needs of the enterprise, Oracle’s cloud infrastructure is a powerful platform for innovation, including Autonomous Database, AI-based Applications, ML-integrated security, automated analytics, and a broad range of high performance cloud infrastructure services. By coupling the world’s most advanced infrastructure with the best data management portfolio, customers are able to use their data to innovate, create new experiences, deliver differentiation, and understand their businesses better.

“Our Gen 2 Cloud is the only modern, secure, enterprise-grade cloud that provides customers a strong foundation to unlock innovation faster and drive new business growth. We’ll help customers migrate to Oracle Cloud seamlessly as they look to scale their business for the experience economy,” said Shailender Kumar, regional managing director, Oracle India. “Over 100 customers have already signed up for the new cloud region, signifying the rising adoption of Oracle Cloud in India. We look forward to helping more customers transform into data-driven businesses, to help build India’s digital economy.”

By providing intelligence at every layer of the cloud, and simplifying cloud adoption, Oracle helps customers improve business performance, drive operational efficiency, turn insights into action and focus on strategic outcomes. Oracle Cloud also offers stronger core-to-edge security including superior customer isolation, customer data protection, protection against internet threats, and highly automated threat detection.

Additionally, Oracle Cloud Applications will be available to customers in the India datacenter soon. Built on machine learning, Oracle Cloud Applications offer customers the most complete and innovative suite of applications by delivering proven, best-of-breed applications across every business function.

More than 15,000 customers in India are using Oracle to manage their mission-critical workloads. Early adopters and customers that have already realized significant business benefits from Oracle Cloud include Federal Bank, TTK Healthcare, HARMAN Connected Services, Bajaj Electricals, Dorf Ketal Chemicals, Genpact, National Stock Exchange, AU Small Finance Bank, Ayuscare, and Safexpress, amongst others.

“Federal Bank is pushing the boundaries of innovation to deliver best-in-class customer experience. With the new Oracle Cloud India regions, banks and financial institutions like ours will gain access to a flexible and secure cloud infrastructure. We’ll look to further improve our data analytics using the Oracle Autonomous Database to deliver more value to our customers,” said Shalini Warrier, COO, Federal Bank.

“The new local cloud regions by Oracle will empower more Indian businesses to take advantage of a modern cloud infrastructure and enable greater innovations in the country. By moving to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, TTK Healthcare has seen a huge increase in operational efficiencies – from simplified application management to improved availability and 3x performance improvement, faster processing of month-end workloads to increased cost savings and improved agility for creating test environments on the fly,” said Srikanth Ramaswamy, VP-Information Systems, TTK Healthcare.

Partners engaging with Oracle through the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) have experienced significant year-on-year growth. Cloud implementations are on the rise and with the new Oracle Cloud Marketplace, the business opportunity has grown multi-fold. Oracle PartnerNetwork is a customer-focused, cloud-first modern partner program that accelerates the transition to cloud, driving superior customer experience and business outcomes. It’s designed to enable a partner journey to meet evolving customer expectations as well as the need for innovation at speed to enhance customer experience and success.

“There is an exponential rise in demand for robust, secure, flexible, and scalable cloud-based solutions in India, with both private enterprises and the government looking to take advantage of cloud for their digital transformation needs. Oracle’s new cloud regions in India will help lead this transformation and also address the data sovereignty requirements of customers in the subcontinent. OneGlobe helps companies successfully leverage Oracle Cloud and we look forward to continuing to collaborate with Oracle to make use of this new region for our India customers and prospects,” said Chandra Muthuswamy, Managing Director, OneGlobe Systems.

Oracle’s Continued Commitment to India

Oracle is one of the largest multi-national employers in India with over 38,000 professionals across multiple offices, over 10 India Development Centers, and hubs for Oracle’s global support, consulting, and financial services operations. Oracle India is the only organization outside Oracle’s headquarters in California, USA to represent all divisions including sales, marketing, consulting, support and education operations for domestic and global clients. India also accounts for Oracle’s largest research and development investment outside the United States.

Oracle is investing in skill enablement in India through Oracle University, the trusted provider of Oracle Cloud and on-premises software training and certification. All training is delivered by Oracle’s elite global team of experts and is made available in multiple learning formats for anytime, anywhere training.

In addition, Oracle is supporting the next wave of entrepreneurs via its Oracle for Startups program which is a unique acceleration program that enables mutually beneficial business-building partnerships for startups, our customers, and Oracle. The program creates a virtuous cycle of innovation by blending startup ingenuity with enterprise resources to deliver transformative solutions to customers. It starts with free cloud and expands to a rich collaboration with opportunities to engage with Oracle’s vast network of mentors, product experts, and customers.

