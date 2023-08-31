Express Computer

Oracle India bets big on opportunities in the cloud connected ecosystem

By Srikanth RP
In today’s fast-paced digital age, businesses are facing numerous challenges that require them to stay ahead of the competition. To achieve this, businesses are turning towards enterprise transformation and adopting connected solutions to align their goals and maintain an edge over their competitors.

“The approach to enterprise planning has changed as well vis-à-vis a few years back where businesses were functioning in a siloed manner

but today the focus is about connected and continuous planning across the enterprise,” says Deepa Param Singhal, Vice President, Oracle India. “We see organizations constantly running multiple scenarios and planning for contingencies, as well as creating new models and rethinking strategies and data sources, relying on more input from operations and lines of business to help guide them through uncertainty. In this new world, connected enterprise planning is supporting businesses to achieve their long-term vision.” Deepa says that through the connected approach, Oracle customers are able to improve margins by 35% and decrease planning cycle times by 30%.

Connected enterprise planning is a crucial aspect of enterprise transformation. It helps businesses overcome challenges such as siloed operations, disconnected planning, and lack of agility. By adopting connected solutions, businesses can achieve continuous planning across the enterprise, run multiple scenarios, plan for contingencies, and create new models and strategies.

Connected enterprise planning solutions can help in creating integrated solutions and eliminate silos. “Today, companies are focussing on an integrated planning approach to enhance their business operations. This helps them to improve the business performance while enabling them to respond to any disruption or challenge like what organizations faced due over the past few years due to the pandemic, geo-political situations, economic challenges etc. Any disruption requires an organization to relook or change its business plans; these plans originate from the various departments but get consolidated at the Central Planning Function. An Integrated Planning solution help users to quickly create long-range forecast models for fast-changing business dynamics using built-in sophisticated scenario modelling capabilities and debt and capital structure management features, thus eliminating manual errors, reducing inefficiencies and ultimately leads to better performance,” says Kaushik Mitra, Senior Director, Cloud ERP, Oracle India.

Kaushik cites the example of the Oracle’s Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM). This is an example of an integrated solution which addresses areas like profitability and cost management, consolidation and reconciliation of accounts, narrative reporting apart from offering a robust and integrated business planning solution. It offers advanced capabilities by using new age technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine learning and predictive analytics to integrate real time data into the platform.

Connected and integrated solutions helps businesses to improve operations, sharpen decision-making, analyse trends and deliver data-driven experiences for employees and customers. Kaushik says that many Oracle customers are actively working to break down the planning silos that exist in organizations. By connecting financial, operational, and line of business planning on a single cloud, they’re improving planning accuracy, boosting collaboration and information sharing across departments, and increasing the speed with which they can make decisions. A case in point is India’s largest automotive aftermarket digital platform myTVS, which embarked on an initiative to unify their operations and to improve business efficiency. myTVS has been able to integrate and digitize their processes, enhance business insights, and improve decision making to support their future expansion with Oracle Fusion Applications for finance and supply chain.

Connected enterprise planning is a crucial aspect of enterprise transformation that can help businesses overcome challenges and achieve their long-term vision. By adopting connected solutions, businesses can stay ahead of the competition, improve margins, and decrease planning cycle times.

The connected solutions approach is helping Oracle make deep inroads into enterprises. Says Shailesh Singla, Country Head- BFSI & North India Head -Applications, Oracle India, “Today, Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP has been standardized for industries like Finance, Healthcare, Manufacturing and IT/ITES providers to improve their business operations. We have recently onboarded IFFCO eBazar, India’s leading agricultural retail and e-commerce as their customer. Unifying finance operations and driving greater efficiency and productivity has been core to IFFCO and Oracle is assisting them in these areas. We work across sectors like agriculture, healthcare and Pharma sectors who are leveraging the capabilities of our Fusion ERPM and SCM solution to improve their internal business operations, such as Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, Texmaco, Raychem, Hindalco Industries Ltd, Essar, Apollo Tyres, JK Tyres, JK Lakshmi Cement, Unilever, Mphasis, Omega Healthcare, Aurobindo Pharma etc.”

