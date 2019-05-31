Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Palo Alto Networks Introduces Prisma

Palo Alto Networks announced Prisma, a new cloud security suite designed to help its customers lead a more secure digital life. Prisma builds on the success of Palo Alto Networks cloud security products.

CloudNews
By Express Computer
0 0

Palo Alto Networks announced Prisma, a new cloud security suite designed to help its customers lead a more secure digital life. Prisma builds on the success of Palo Alto Networks cloud security products.

“Our approach to cloud security is aimed at delivering the best security while embracing the unique needs of the cloud. We provide customers with complete visibility as well as recommended configurations across their entire cloud environment to ensure a strong security posture from the start and consistently prevent attacks,” said Lee Klarich, chief product officer at Palo Alto Networks. “With Prisma, organizations can securely connect office branches and mobile users to the cloud, confidently embrace the use of SaaS applications, and rapidly develop and deploy cloud applications.”


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Join Our Newsletter Today!

Stay updated with all latest updates from the world of Business Technology, get exclusive invites to our upcoming events & much more.
*Terms and conditions apply.
Subscribe Now!
SUBSCRIBE NOW
We respect your privacy.
close-link