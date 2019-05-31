Palo Alto Networks Introduces Prisma

Palo Alto Networks announced Prisma, a new cloud security suite designed to help its customers lead a more secure digital life. Prisma builds on the success of Palo Alto Networks cloud security products.

“Our approach to cloud security is aimed at delivering the best security while embracing the unique needs of the cloud. We provide customers with complete visibility as well as recommended configurations across their entire cloud environment to ensure a strong security posture from the start and consistently prevent attacks,” said Lee Klarich, chief product officer at Palo Alto Networks. “With Prisma, organizations can securely connect office branches and mobile users to the cloud, confidently embrace the use of SaaS applications, and rapidly develop and deploy cloud applications.”

